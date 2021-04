Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Fried (hamstring) is still considered day-to-day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried has been dealing with a right hamstring strain that he sustained while running the bases, and it's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to return to game action. If the southpaw is forced to miss another turn through the rotation, Bryse Wilson would likely start once again Sunday with Drew Smyly (forearm) slated to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday.