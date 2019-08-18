Fried gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight through five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Fried gave up a three-run homer in the first inning, but settled down to deliver four scoreless innings to keep the Braves in the game. Fried generated 14 swinging strikes, including seven on his four-seam fastball. The 25-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Fried will make his next start Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.