Braves' Max Fried: Strikes out eight
Fried gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight through five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Fried gave up a three-run homer in the first inning, but settled down to deliver four scoreless innings to keep the Braves in the game. Fried generated 14 swinging strikes, including seven on his four-seam fastball. The 25-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Fried will make his next start Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.
More News
-
Braves' Max Fried: Extends winning streak to five•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Captures 13th victory•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Misses out on two step•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Posts quality start for 12th win•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Gives up four earned runs in win•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...