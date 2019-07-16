Fried (10-4) gave up three hits and two walks while striking out five through five scoreless innings to take the win over the Brewers on Monday.

In the nine starts coming into this contest, the left-hander had a 3-2 record with a 5.77 ERA but delivered an excellent performance before having to exit the game with a blister on his index finger. Fried has a 4.08 ERA, an 8.9 K/9 and a 2.7 BB/9 through 19 starts this season. It is not clear at this point if Fried will be able to make his next turn in the rotation Saturday against the Nationals.