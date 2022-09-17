Fried did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three over six innings.

Like his counterpart in the game Ranger Suarez, Fried pitched well enough to earn the win, but came away without factoring into the decision. He tossed 66 of 110 pitches for strikes across six frames. Fried was a victim of the long ball Friday, giving up solo shots to Kyle Schwarber and Jean Segura. This was Fried's second quality start in a row and his fourth in his last six games. The lefty has pitched to a 2.12 ERA this month and his season ERA now sits at 2.52, which is the ninth best among qualified starters.