Fried allowed just one run in six innings in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out nine while walking two and allowing six hits. He did not factor into the decision.

Fried bounced back from an unimpressive NLDS outing against the Marlins with a gem against the Dodgers. The lefty allowed a pair of baserunners in each of the first two innings but settled down from there, allowing just a total of two more over his last four frames. One of those was a solo homer to Enrique Hernandez, which kept Fried from earning a win, but the outing on the whole was quite a strong one. He lines up to pitch Game 6 if necessary.