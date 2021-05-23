Fried (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing a run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in seven innings versus Pittsburgh.

Fried allowed an RBI double to Bryan Reynolds in the first inning, but he was able to lock it down after that. The southpaw didn't miss a turn through the rotation after he was pulled from last Monday's game with hand cramps. The 27-year-old has allowed just a single run in each of his last four starts since returning from a hamstring strain. He's gotten his season back on track with the successful run -- he's got a 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB in 35 innings overall. Fried lines up to face the Mets next weekend.