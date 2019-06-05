Braves' Max Fried: Struggles again on longer rest
Fried allowed five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The Braves offense bailed out Fried, coming back from an early four-run deficit. Fried gave up all five of his runs with two outs in the first and second innings, and many of the hits he allowed came in two-strike counts. He simply didn't have enough swing-and-miss stuff to finish batters and hitters Tuesday night. Fried also has a pattern of struggling in starts following long rest. He owns a 8.10 ERA in four starts where he has had at least five days of rest this season. Overall, Fried is 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 66 innings this season. He is scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next start Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...