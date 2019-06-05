Fried allowed five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Braves offense bailed out Fried, coming back from an early four-run deficit. Fried gave up all five of his runs with two outs in the first and second innings, and many of the hits he allowed came in two-strike counts. He simply didn't have enough swing-and-miss stuff to finish batters and hitters Tuesday night. Fried also has a pattern of struggling in starts following long rest. He owns a 8.10 ERA in four starts where he has had at least five days of rest this season. Overall, Fried is 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 66 innings this season. He is scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next start Sunday.