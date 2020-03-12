Fried gave up two hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out three.

While the southpaw was able to escape with no damage, the five free passes are hard to ignore. Fried now has a 5:9 K:BB through 7.2 spring innings despite his seemingly respectable 3.52 ERA, but he still has a couple weeks to iron out the kinks before Opening Day.