Braves' Max Fried: Struggling with control
Fried gave up two hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out three.
While the southpaw was able to escape with no damage, the five free passes are hard to ignore. Fried now has a 5:9 K:BB through 7.2 spring innings despite his seemingly respectable 3.52 ERA, but he still has a couple weeks to iron out the kinks before Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz.