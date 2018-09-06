Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Fried was activated from the disabled list at the end of August, but the Braves wanted to see him make one more appearance for Gwinnett before joining the big-league bullpen. He tossed 81 pitches in his final rehab appearance for the Stripers -- allowing two runs while striking out eight across five innings -- so he figures to work in a long-relief role for the big club down the stretch. Fried owns a solid 3.14 ERA and 36:17 K:BB across 28.2 innings (10 appearances, five starts) with the Braves this season.

