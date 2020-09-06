Fried allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings Saturday against Washington. He did not factor into the decision.

Fried struggled to find his command early, issuing two free passes and hitting a batter in the first frame. That resulted in two of his earned runs. He did settle in from there, as the only additional run came on a botched double play ball in the fifth inning. Fried has been stellar through 50 innings this season, maintaining a 1.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts. He's in line to draw his next start Thursday at Washington.