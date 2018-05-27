Fried will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried will take the mound for Game 1 with Brandon McCarthy set to handle the nightcap. Fried posted a 3.81 ERA over 26 innings (including four starts) last season and made four relief appearances for the Braves earlier this season, allowing four runs in six innings. The 24-year-old currently owns a 3.80 ERA over 21.1 innings with Gwinnett.