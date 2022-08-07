Fried (10-4) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Fried gave up three runs in the third inning and another in the sixth. Two of Atlanta's three errors in this contest led to runs, allowing Fried to log his fourth straight quality start. The southpaw has maintained a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 127:25 K:BB in 138.1 innings across 22 outings this year. He'll look to avoid going a season-worst four starts without a win in his next turn, tentatively projected to be a road start in Miami next weekend.