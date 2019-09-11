Braves' Max Fried: Takes loss Tuesday
Fried (16-5) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.
Fried surrendered three home runs in the first inning, accounting for four of his five earned runs. He did settle in after, allowing only three hits across his next four innings of work to somewhat mitigate the early damage. His past five starts have been a mixed bag, as he's recorded two quality stats but also surrendered five earned runs on two occasions. Overall, it's been a successful season for the 25-year-old, as he's managed a 4.02 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 164 strikeouts across 154.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for a tough matchup Sunday at Washington.
