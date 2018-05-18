Braves' Max Fried: Thursday outing postponed
Fried never made his start Thursday as the game against the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has not yet been rescheduled, but Fried is already listed on MLB.com as the Braves' Friday starter against the Marlins, which seems to be a more favorable assignment for fantasy production.
