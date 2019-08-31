Braves' Max Fried: Ties career strikeout high
Fried (15-4) struck out 11 and picked up the win in Friday's 10-7 victory over the White Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over six-plus innings.
The 11 whiffs tied his career high, and the southpaw retired the first 13 batters he faced before Eloy Jimenez reached on an infield single in the fifth inning. Fried has won six straight decisions, and he'll take a 4.05 ERA and 150:42 K:BB over 142.1 innings into his next start Thursday, as he kicks off a potentially crucial home series against the Nationals.
