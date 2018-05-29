Braves' Max Fried: Tosses five solid innings
Fried allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six through five innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Mets.
Fried found himself in a pickle early in the first inning after hitting the first batter of the game, followed by a defensive error. He would walk in a run before escaping the jam. The 24-year-old did manage to settle down, as he tossed five innings before exiting. Fried was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make Monday's spot start, and it's unclear whether he'll stay in the big leagues. With Mike Soroka (shoulder) on the disabled list, Atlanta will likely require a fifth start for Sunday's game against Washington, so Fried would certainly be an option.
More News
