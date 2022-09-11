Fried (13-6) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Fried was excellent in the outing, inducing 14 swinging strikes and finishing with his 20th quality start of the campaign. However, the Mariners got to him for a pair of solo homers -- one by Sam Haggerty and another by Eugenio Suarez -- and that was enough to send the lefty to a loss on a night when Atlanta managed only a single run of its own. Fried hasn't given up more than two earned runs in an outing since July 25, and he's posted a 1.84 ERA and 38:6 K:BB across 44 innings over his past seven starts.