Fried (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and Thursday, and if all goes well, he'll start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried landed on the 10-day injured list a week ago due to a blister, but he's on track to return for Sunday's series finale if both of his side sessions go as planned. He owns a 4.08 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 102:31 K:BB over 103.2 innings this season.