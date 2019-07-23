Braves' Max Fried: Tossing side session Tuesday
Fried (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and Thursday, and if all goes well, he'll start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Fried landed on the 10-day injured list a week ago due to a blister, but he's on track to return for Sunday's series finale if both of his side sessions go as planned. He owns a 4.08 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 102:31 K:BB over 103.2 innings this season.
