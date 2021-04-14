Fried (0-1) will undergo a precautionary MRI on his right hamstring after Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The left-hander took the loss after surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

The 27-year-old apparently suffered the injury while running the bases after his final at-bat Tuesday, so it's not the reason behind his struggles for a second consecutive start. Fried's availability for his next turn through the rotation Sunday against the Cubs will remain up in the air until the results of the MRI are announced.

