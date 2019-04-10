Fried (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the Rockies, allowing only one unearned run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The southpaw not only survived but thrived in his first career start in Coors Field, firing 57 of 90 pitches for strikes while keeping his ERA on the season at a pristine 0.00. Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) could rejoin the rotation as soon as this weekend, but it's hard to imagine Fried being the pitcher to get bumped aside given his current form.