Fried (1-2) go the win during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two hits in seven scoreless innings.

Fried was masterful Tuesday, keeping a potent Dodger's lineup at bay all game and not permitting a baserunner until the sixth inning after Atlanta already had a three-run lead. The 28-year-old has now improved in each of his three starts and appears back on track with nearly as many strikeouts Tuesday as he had in his first two starts against lesser opponents. Fried is tentatively slated to face the Cubs on Tuesday for his next turn.