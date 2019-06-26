Fried (9-3) allowed two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.

Fried's eight strikeouts matched a season-best mark and were backed by an impressive 15 swinging strikes. That helped him overcome shaky control, as his five walks were also a season-high. He wasn't punished for the free passes, as he allowed only one extra-base hit -- a double to Willson Contreras that drove in both of his earned runs. Fried entered Tuesday's contest with a 6.53 ERA in June, making the effort a welcomed bounceback performance. He'll look to build off the start in his next turn, currently scheduled for Sunday at the Mets.