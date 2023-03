Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Fried (hamstring) will "definitely" miss his next scheduled start, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's not official yet, but Fried is almost certainly headed for a 15-day IL stint after suffering a left hamstring strain in Thursday afternoon's season opener against the Nationals. Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are the primary options to take the ball in his place next Wednesday at St. Louis.