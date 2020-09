General manager Alex Anthopoulos told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Thursday that Fried (ankle) will be ready to start the Braves' first game of the playoffs.

He was pulled from Wednesday's start as a precautionary measure after he tweaked his ankle, but the minor injury will not affect his availability for the postseason. Atlanta will be leaning heavily on Fried during these playoffs, as their next best starting pitchers are all rookies.