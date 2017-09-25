Braves' Max Fried: Will start in Monday doubleheader
Fried will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Chris Bumbaca of MLB.com reports.
The Braves will require a sixth starter with the team in the midst of a six-game stretch in five days, so Fried will temporarily reenter the rotation to fill the void. It will mark the left-hander's first start since Sept. 9 against the Marlins, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings. Due to Fried's prior history of elbow problems, the Braves likely aren't eager to have him work deep into Monday's outing even if he performs well, so his upside is fairly limited as a streamer in season-long leagues and as a DFS play.
More News
-
Braves' Max Fried: May start Monday•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Could start Wednesday against Washington•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Will be dropped from rotation this week•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Struggles in Saturday no-decision•
-
Braves' Max Fried: To stick in six-man rotation•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Wins first start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...