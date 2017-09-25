Fried will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Chris Bumbaca of MLB.com reports.

The Braves will require a sixth starter with the team in the midst of a six-game stretch in five days, so Fried will temporarily reenter the rotation to fill the void. It will mark the left-hander's first start since Sept. 9 against the Marlins, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings. Due to Fried's prior history of elbow problems, the Braves likely aren't eager to have him work deep into Monday's outing even if he performs well, so his upside is fairly limited as a streamer in season-long leagues and as a DFS play.