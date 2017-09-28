Fried will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

R.A. Dickey apparently passed on the option to start the Braves' season finale, so Fried will get the ball instead. The 23-year-old owns a respectable 3.21 ERA in 14 innings as a big-league starter this season, but his 4.39 xFIP suggests he may be due for some negative regression.