Play

Fried will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

R.A. Dickey apparently passed on the option to start the Braves' season finale, so Fried will get the ball instead. The 23-year-old owns a respectable 3.21 ERA in 14 innings as a big-league starter this season, but his 4.39 xFIP suggests he may be due for some negative regression.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast