Fried will work only four or five innings with a low pitch count in place for Saturday's start against the against the Giants, Mark Bowman of MLB.comreports.

Fried has thrown 156.2 innings this season after completing 110 total in 2018. Given that the team has clinched the NL East and that Fried has topped his 2018 workload by nearly 50 frames, this news isn't a particular surprise.