Braves' Max Fried: Wins, fans 11 in 6.2 scoreless frames
Fried (1-2) earned the win Saturday over 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out 11 while working around four hits and three walks against the Cardinals.
The Braves just keep churning young, talented starting pitchers into the back of their rotation. Taking Brandon McCarthy's (knee) turn, Fried delivered, despite some control issues, for his second career win. The 24-year-old southpaw sports a 2.55 ERA in six appearances (two starts) with Atlanta in 2018, also hiding a 9.1 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 beneath an unlucky 4.29 ERA (3.22 FIP) over nine outings for Triple-A Gwinnett. Remember, prospect growth is rarely linear, and Fried's spotty journey to the bigs has made many forget he was the seventh overall pick in the 2012 draft. Though his performance won't always be this rosy, Fried has season-long potential to help in many mixed fantasy leagues should he hang onto a spot in Atlanta's quintet. He lines up for a road date with the Brewers on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...