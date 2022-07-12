Fried (9-3) took the loss Monday as Atlanta fell 4-1 to the Mets, giving up two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw didn't have much margin for error with Max Scherzer in top form for New York, but Fried didn't help his cause by tossing only 55 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting. It's only the second time in his last eight starts Fried has issued multiple free passes, and even with Monday's bumpy outing, he sports a 1.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 51.1 innings over that stretch.