Fried (5-2) allowed one run on six hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a victory over Miami.

Despite finding himself in a few dangerous spots, the only damage against Fried was Jorge Soler's solo shot in the first inning. It was his first win since May 7 after failing to record a decision in any of his last three outings. The 28-year-old has finished at least six innings in eight straight starts, posting a 2.52 ERA during that span. Fried is projected to start in Colorado next week.