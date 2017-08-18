Johnson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Johnson will make another trip back to the big leagues in response to Danny Santana landing on the disabled list with a quad injury. The utility man has barely seen any time with Atlanta this season -- earning just three at-bats in 2017 -- but was hitting the ball at a good pace with the Triple-A team. He will likely serve as middle infield depth while he's in the majors.