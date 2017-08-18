Braves' Micah Johnson: Recalled from Gwinnett
Johnson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Johnson will make another trip back to the big leagues in response to Danny Santana landing on the disabled list with a quad injury. The utility man has barely seen any time with Atlanta this season -- earning just three at-bats in 2017 -- but was hitting the ball at a good pace with the Triple-A team. He will likely serve as middle infield depth while he's in the majors.
More News
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...