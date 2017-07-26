Johnson (wrist) has appeared in 16 games spanning three affiliates during his current rehab assignment. He's made his last 11 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .378/.452/.568 over those contests.

The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list all season with the wrist injury, but given the recent form he's shown at Gwinnett, it shouldn't be long before the Braves activate him. However, with both Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana filling utility roles for the big club, there likely won't be a need for Johnson at the big-league level once his rehab assignment ends, so it seems highly likely he'll be optioned back to Gwinnett once activated. It seems more likely that Johnson surfaces with the Braves as a September call-up.