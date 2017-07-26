Braves' Micah Johnson: Rehabbing at Triple-A
Johnson (wrist) has appeared in 16 games spanning three affiliates during his current rehab assignment. He's made his last 11 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .378/.452/.568 over those contests.
The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list all season with the wrist injury, but given the recent form he's shown at Gwinnett, it shouldn't be long before the Braves activate him. However, with both Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana filling utility roles for the big club, there likely won't be a need for Johnson at the big-league level once his rehab assignment ends, so it seems highly likely he'll be optioned back to Gwinnett once activated. It seems more likely that Johnson surfaces with the Braves as a September call-up.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...