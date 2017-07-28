Braves' Micah Johnson: Returns to majors
Johnson was recalled by the Braves on Friday.
Johnson was activated from the 60-day DL earlier this month and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, but returns to the Braves after slashing .378/.452/.568 over 11 Triple-A contests. The 26-year-old, acquired from the Dodgers over the offseason, underwent wrist surgery back in March, and likely slots in as a utility bat off the bench for the time being. Johnson takes the roster spot of Dansby Swanson, who was sent down earlier this week.
