Braves' Micah Johnson: Sent back to minors
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Just a day after joining the Braves to replace the injured Danny Santana (quad), Johnson was sent back to the minors to clear room for Matt Kemp (hamstring). The 26-year-old struck out in his only at-bat for the big club, and he's now 0-for-4 on the year for the Braves. He'll head back to the minors until rosters expand in September.
