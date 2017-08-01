Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

With the Braves needing a roster spot for infield prospect Ozzie Albies, Johnson ultimately was the roster casualty. The 26-year-old utility man barely played during his brief time in the majors this season, so he'll likely just be an organizational depth piece for a while unless injuries strike the big-league team.

