Braves' Micah Johnson: Sent to minors
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
With the Braves needing a roster spot for infield prospect Ozzie Albies, Johnson ultimately was the roster casualty. The 26-year-old utility man barely played during his brief time in the majors this season, so he'll likely just be an organizational depth piece for a while unless injuries strike the big-league team.
