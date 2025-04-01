Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Atlanta was being shut out until Harris slugged a 424-foot solo homer in the eighth inning. The outfielder finished with half of his team's four hits, including Atlanta's only extra-base knock. The performance was a much-needed boost for Harris, as he came into Monday having gone just 1-for-15 with a 0:5 BB:K over his first four games.