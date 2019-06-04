Braves' Michael Harris: Drafted by Braves

The Braves have selected Harris with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Harris played two ways in high school, and is intriguing as both an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. At the plate, he shows some pop, and on the mound, he throws in the low 90s and also brings a curveball and changeup to the table. Harris was announced as a pitcher on the draft board, so he figures to focus there to start.