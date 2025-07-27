Harris went 4-for-4 with a home run, two triples, a double, three total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Harris was the catalyst of Atlanta's offense in the loss, logging half of the team's eight hits. All of those knocks went for extra bases, and when he came up to the plate in the top of the ninth inning needing a single for a cycle, he instead laced a triple to left field and subsequently scored a run to temporarily give Atlanta a lead. Harris has struggled for the majority of the season, but he finally appears to be heating up. The outfielder has reached base in 10 of his past 11 games, batting .390 (16-for-41) with three homers, three doubles, nine runs and six RBI during that span.