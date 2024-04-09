Harris went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Mets.

The 23-year-old continued his blistering start to the season. Harris has four multi-hit performances against two ohfers in Atlanta's first nine games, leading to a .361 (13-for-36) batting average with two homers, one steal, six RBI and eight runs scored.