Harris went 4-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Harris was productive, but the rest of Atlanta's offense struggled to string anything together against Adam Wainwright until the seventh inning. Over his last 17 games, Harris has gone 20-for-60 (.333) with three home runs, 10 doubles, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases. The rookie outfielder continues to impress with a .298/.343/.517 slash line, 13 home runs, 45 RBI, 55 runs scored, 15 steals and 21 doubles through 82 contests. Even better -- he's yet to go more than three games in a row without a hit.
