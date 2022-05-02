Harris went 2-for-6 with two solo home runs for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.
Atlanta's No. 1 fantasy prospect has reached base safely in all 21 games so far this season, with Sunday's fireworks marking his most impressive performance yet. All four of Harris' homers in 2022 have come in the last seven contests, and on the season he's slashing a blazing .333/.396/.586 with nine steals in 11 attempts, plus 16 runs and 19 RBI. The organization doesn't need to rush the 21-year-old to the majors, especially with Ronald Acuna now back in action, but it may not be long before Harris forces a promotion to Triple-A.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Hit streak at nine games•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes third bag of spring•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Ends successful minor-league season•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Slumping recently in High-A•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Four hits for High-A Rome•