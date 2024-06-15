Harris has a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and there isn't a timetable for return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Harris was placed on the 10-day IL earlier Saturday after sustaining a strained hamstring in Friday's game against the Rays. However, an MRI revealed that Harris' strain is Grade 2, which likely indicates he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days. Ramon Laureano was called up to take Harris' 26-man roster spot, though J.P. Martinez should handle most of the work in center field.