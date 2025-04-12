Harris went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Harris broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run blast off Cole Sulser and also added his first steal of the season. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start overall, but he's tallied hits in six of nine April contests and continues to occupy the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching. On the year, he's hitting .231 with two home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base across 58 plate appearances.