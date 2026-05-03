Braves' Michael Harris: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Harris appears to have moved past the tight left quadriceps tightness that kept him on the bench Thursday and Friday, but Atlanta will rest him for Sunday's day game while Colorado sends southpaw Kyle Freeland to the bump. Mauricio Dubon will draw the start in center field in place of Harris.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Back in starting nine•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Pops pinch-hit homer Friday•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Remaining on bench Friday•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Quad issue could force IL stint•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Idle for series finale•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: At DH again Sunday•