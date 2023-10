Harris has been moved down to the nine spot in the lineup for Monday's NLDS Game 2 versus the Phillies.

Harris batted sixth in Game 1 and this is the first time since Sept. 19 that he's been at the bottom of the batting order. He was Atlanta's No. 9 hitter for much of the season, though, making 88 starts there (he didn't start in any other spot more than 13 times). Harris batted .301/.334/.494 out of the nine hole during the regular season.