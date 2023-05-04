Harris (knee) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris is expected to avoid the IL after jamming his right knee Wednesday, but he'll get the day off Thursday and might still be iffy leading into Friday's series opener versus the Orioles. Kevin Pillar is in center field and batting ninth for Atlanta on Thursday afternoon at Miami.
