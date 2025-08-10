Harris went a combined 4-for-8 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, two total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.

Harris tallied a pair of hits in each contest, though his biggest damage came in Game 1, when he belted a three-run homer. The 24-year-old continued what has been a scorching second half -- since the All-Star break, he's batting .352 with five homers, five doubles, three triples, nine RBI and 13 runs over 21 games. Harris had a .551 OPS in the first half, but he's pushed that mark up to .645 with his extended hot stretch.