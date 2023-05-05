Harris (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday against Baltimore.
Harris will sit for the second straight game Friday as he nurses a sore right knee, which he jammed Wednesday versus Miami. The outfielder was available off the bench Thursday, so he should be expected to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Sam Hilliard will draw the start in center field and bat eighth in Atlanta's series opener with the Orioles.
