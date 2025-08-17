Harris went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in a 10-1 rout over Cleveland on Saturday.

Atlanta's offense was in top form Saturday, and Harris had the biggest hit of the game with a 452-foot, three-run blast in the fifth inning. The outfielder added a double one frame later to record his eighth consecutive multi-hit effort. During that stretch, Harris is batting a cool .500 (17-for-34) with four homers, 13 RBI and two stolen bases. He's lifted his season OPS from .630 to .691 with the hot streak.