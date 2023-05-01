Harris is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Sam Hilliard takes over in center field, batting seventh against right-hander Tylor Megill. Harris went 1-for-3 with a walk in the matinee. It was just his second game back from the injured list after missing three weeks with a back strain.
